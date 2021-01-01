Jovani - JVN08416 Leaf Motif A-line Slit Gown

You will be an enchanting beauty in Jovani JVN08416. Designed with leaf applique this gown gives a forest-motif but being the goddess. It features strapped sweetheart neckline and a high slit on the classic A-line silhouette. Finishes with a sweep train for a romantic walk and closes with a back zipper closure. This Jovani creation is truly a definition of glamour. Model is wearing Yellow color. Style: jovani_JVN08416 Details: Sleeveless Thin strap Leaf applique Beads High slit Mid back Back zipper Floor length Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.