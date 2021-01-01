From jovani
Jovani - JVN04552 Sequined Open Back Sheath Dress
Allure them all with this flattering Jovani JVN04552 cocktail dress. A square neckline crowns the fitted bodice as the whole ensemble is designed with striking embellishments. The skirt graces a sheath silhouette which finishes to the mid-thighs and the back reveals a sexy open cut. Orchestrate your moment to stand out in this Jovani masterpiece. Style: jovani_JVN04552 Details: Sleeveless Spaghetti Straps Fully Sequined Fitted Bodice Mid-Thigh Length Open Back Length: Short Neckline: Square Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.