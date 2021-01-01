Imports Decor Jute Rug Natural 2 ft. x 6 ft. Beehive Jute Runner Rug

Imports Decor jute rugs are the perfect accessory to any decor. Whether you are going for a vintage vibe or a modern look, the jute rug naturally blends right in to meet the design of your home. Its natural fibers make your decision to purchase one smart for the planet while also giving you a long lasting durable product. Imports Decor rugs are made with 100% jute and are woven intricately and beautifully to compliment your homes natural beauty. A rug pad is recommended if using in a high traffic area on smooth surfaces but not required. Jute rugs are meant for indoor use only and are not machine washable. Clean any spills with a damp cloth and brush away with a soft bristle brush. Vacuuming is recommended and any solid spills can be scraped away with a dull knife then brushed away with a soft bristle brush.