From kirkland's
Navy Jute and Cotton Blend Area Rug, 5x8
Advertisement
Add natural texture and design to your space with our Navy Jute and Cotton Blend Area Rug! This sustainably sourced rug will look wonderful under your bed or dining table. Rug measures 5 ft. in length x 8 ft. in height Crafted of 70% jute, 20% cotton, and 10% wool Hand woven construction Natural woven design Hues of tan and navy Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.