Jut Table 50 by Vondom - Color: Purple (44411-PLUM)

Bold rectilinear shapes make up the minimalistic design of the slender Jut Table 50. Clean, sharp lines and angles give the piece a contemporary charm. The bar table's impact resistant material composition provides high weatherproof ability for protection from extreme atmospheric conditions. While contributing to style, long perforations across the tabletop facilitate the spontaneous seepage of rainwater to keep the furniture dry. Complement the look with matching pieces from the collection, such as the Jut Bar Stool. The Jut Table 50 is available in several colors and two finishes. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Square. Color: Purple.