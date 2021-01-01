Jut Table 120 by Vondom - Color: Green (44403-PISTACHIO)

Advertisement
Showcasing artistic contrast, bold rectilinear shapes make up the minimalistic design of this large Jut Table 120. Clean, sharp lines and angles give the piece a chic contemporary charm, perfect for living and entertaining areas ? whether indoors or outdoors. The coffee table's low profile brings a more relaxed feel to the ambiance and an unobtrusive view of family and friends, encouraging conversations to flow freely. In addition, it's low enough to slip under higher coffee tables too. The impact-resistant polyethylene material composition is weatherproof and provides protection from extreme weather conditions and is suitable for commercial use as well. While contributing to style, long perforations across the tabletop facilitate the spontaneous seepage of rainwater to keep the furniture dry. The Jut Table 120 is available in a range of vibrant colors and two finishes. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Green.