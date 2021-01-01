From ebern designs
Justyce L-Shape Executive Desk
Feature:Material: 15 mm E1 particleboardPacking size: 118x46x13.5CMProduct size: (108-135)x44x77CM Package weight: 28kgColour: BlackDescription:Make your Work Easier: L shaped desk offers tons of space while saving on the floor space and makes your work easier. A lot of creativity goes into setting up a work space that is functional, stylish, and comfortableComfortable geometric design: The 42.5-inch and 35.4-inch desktop computers on both sides provide enough writing or working space, with bookshelves and display heightening racks to meet the needs of daily work. In addition, the geometric design allows it to work normally in any modern environment.Stable work: he high-quality 1.5CM thick particle board makes this table very stable and durable.Multi-purpose: This versatile table can be used as a computer desk, desk, side table, lockers, cabinets, dining cars, etc. You can put it in the bedroom, living room, study, office, kitchen and other places.Simple assembly: No one wants to spend the entire Sunday afternoon assembling the desk. Assembly can be done quickly with easy-to-follow instructions and the included assembly tools.Note: This table assembly requires two people to complete together.Package include:1x table, 1x installation manual Color: Black