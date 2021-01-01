Justina Blakeney PRITI PRT-03-08 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Cream (PRITPRT-03IVML790R)

The Justina Blakeney PRITI PRT-03-08 Area Rug from Loloi moves the eyes across ones room with harmonious colors and time-honored motifs. The wool rug is made by skilled artisans using a hooking technique of looped threads. The wool construction pleases the feet with a soft, warm feel. Artisans create a beautiful frame around the piece of repeating shapes in alternating colors. The central composition moves the eye with zig zag lines and organic shapes. The overall color composition exudes sophistication and a sense of calm. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Cream.