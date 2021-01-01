From loloi
Justina Blakeney P0944 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: White (P229P0944WHBLPIL1)
Handwoven by skilled artisans, the Justina Blakeney P0944 Accent Pillow from Loloi invites one to go bold through its striking contrast in color. The pillow feels natural in the contemporary chic setting. Each piece is made from wool, cotton, and polyester for a soft, luscious feel. Artisans hand weave the piece, resulting in a charming shaggy surface. Featuring contrasting colors, the pillow's abstract design flows gently with an abstract quality. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.