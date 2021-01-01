From loloi
Justina Blakeney P0669 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Multicolor (P158P0669ML00PI29)
Advertisement
The Justina Blakeney P0669 Accent Pillow from Loloi brings an intriguing design to the furnishings and spaces of the modern home. Made in India with a mix of cotton and other material, this piece stands out in the space with a design reminiscent of animal hide. Several shapes are arranged in a dense pattern, while the sides are marked by simple tassels. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Multicolor.