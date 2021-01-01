From loloi

Justina Blakeney P0669 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Multicolor (P158P0669ML00PI29)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Justina Blakeney P0669 Accent Pillow from Loloi brings an intriguing design to the furnishings and spaces of the modern home. Made in India with a mix of cotton and other material, this piece stands out in the space with a design reminiscent of animal hide. Several shapes are arranged in a dense pattern, while the sides are marked by simple tassels. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Multicolor.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com