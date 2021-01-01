Loloi Justina Blakeney P0632 Accent Pillow - Color: White

A chic accent with a timeless personality. Liven up your rooms with the high-style Justina Blakeney P0632 Accent Pillow from Loloi. Place a pair on your sofa or at the head of your bed to set a sophisticated tone. The pillow grabs you with big, bold shapes. While simple, the shapes delight in their composition of harmonious colors. The bright shapes pop from the clean background. Made from polyester, the artful surface invites touch in its shaggy design. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Additional Color: Multi.