From loloi
Justina Blakeney LEELA LEE-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: White (LEELLEE-01SCWH7999)
The Justina Blakeney LEELA LEE-01 Area Rug by Loloi expands interiors with a signature abstract touch. An artisan piece handcrafted from tufted wool, it looks good and feels even better, prompting physical relaxation with its comfortable and robust construction while a freehanded design of liter thread spirals through a series of soothing forms to provide a sense of ease when viewed from any angle. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.