From loloi

Justina Blakeney CASPIA CAP-03-04 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Blue (CAPPCAP-03IN0093D0)

$1,769.00
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Justina Blakeney CASPIA CAP-03-04 Area Rug by Loloi is a cool, comfortable addition to spaces that is defined by dense, distinct pile height variations throughout its form. Hand-tufted by artisans, this area rug has a silky soft texture, and the pattern that emerges across its surface evokes a sense of movement while bringing rooms together. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com