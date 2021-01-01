Justina Blakeney Aries Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Cream (ARIEARE-02DV003656)

The Justina Blakeney Aries Area Rug from Loloi complements a range of modern settings with a neat design illustrated in calm, neutral hues. Master artisans hand weave the rug with a polyester pile. The intricacies of the weave reveal themselves in the stylish yet refined zig-zag pattern flanking the piece. The graphic quality of the zig-zag pattern complements the relaxed texture-rich surface at the center. Fringe elements on the sides add a finishing, charming touch. The low-profile rugs soft pile blankets ones every step with warm comfort. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream.