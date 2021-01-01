From volatile
The VOLATILE Justify adds a scintillating modern style to a sandal lifted by a bold platform wedge. Slip on design with interior goring for comfort and flexibility. Cushioned footbed for all day comfort. Strap on forefoot and vamp for support and proper fit. Premium wedge style with quality materials. Man-made upper and lining. Man-made insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 7.85 oz Circumference: 23 1 2 in Platform Height: 1 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.