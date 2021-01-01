Justice Tarot Card XI Tee for Unisex Tarot and Metaphysical Tote Bag

Justice XI Tarot Card Tee, Appreciation Occult Sarcastic Apparel, Halloween Humor Joke for Tarot Lovers. Wear this justice card tee and let people around know that you're there to bring justice to everyone. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.