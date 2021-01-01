Just Married 64 Years Ago 64th Wedding Anniversary Premium T-Shirt

64th Wedding Anniversary We Still Do 64 Years for all couples celebrating their wedding, marriage, love and romance with their family and the husband or wife with a ceremony and party and expecting their happy future. This funny 64th Anniversary tee is the best gift for Men, Women, wife, husband in wedding anniversary or Birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.