Just Give Me Coffee & A Garage Sale - Shopping T-Shirt

This design about rummage sales tells people you need two things in life to spend your money on. They are caffeine & garage sales that have the cast off items that you want to buy. Coffee gives the energy needed to haggle on the price you want to pay. Makes a great gift to the neighborhood sales loving members of your family or your thrifty buyer circle of friends looking for those unique items. For more garage selling themes click Your Trash Is My Treasure above our title. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem