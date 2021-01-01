From ingenius metal detecting

InGENIUS Metal Detecting Just Another Pull Tab Funny Metal Detector Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Here's an awesome gift for a dirt fisher , vintage coin hunter collector , treasure hunter or metal detectorist who collects coins . Soda pull tab metals are not included in the treasure hunt of course . This graphic design would be the perfect gift to celebrate any great occasion or event like a birthday , anniversary , Thanksgiving holiday or the Christmas holidays . 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com