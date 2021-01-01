From national introvert society
Just Abduct Me Already - Funny Alien UFO Abduction Tote Bag
Advertisement
Just Abduct Me Already - Funny UFO Abduction. Great funny statement for extraterrestrial enthusiasts and researchers who want to leave. If you're tired of this world and want to be rescued by ufonauts, UAPs, and flying saucers, this design is for you. This is the perfect design for anyone who wants full disclosure and believes aliens are real, conspiracy theories, or Government coverups. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.