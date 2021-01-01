From it luggage

IT LUGGAGE White Jupiter 21" Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage at Nordstrom Rack

Description

Travel in style with the classic design of the Jupiter Hardside luggage. . Color: white. Telescoping handle. Four spinner wheels. Zip closure. Hard case construction. Superior wheel control: Constant design & testing ensures the performance of our wheels lead the industry. Space expansion from the middle: This provides up to 25% extra space while still ensuring stability. Comfort carry handles: Soft touch gel handles offer superior comfort. Approx. 21.7" x 15" x 9.6" with 2.5" expansion. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. ABS

