Preserve Junior Toothbrushes (Pack of 6)

100% recycled plastics in handle, at least 25% recycled Stonyfield Farm yogurt cups. Each brush features a fun fact about one of three endangered animals: the Karner Blue Butterfly, the Utah Prairie Dog or the Grizzly Bear. Through the sales of the Preserve Jr Toothbrush, Recycline supports National Wildlife Federation efforts to protect endangered species. The ergonomic, pea pod shaped handle makes it easy for young hands to grab on to and the soft virgin nylon bristles are end-rounded to protect your child's teeth and gums. The Preserve Jr Toothbrush and packaging are completely recyclable with our postage-paid mailer (included with each order)