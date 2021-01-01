Junior Acapulco Rocker by Innit Designs - Color: Red - Finish: Chrome - (i15-03-08)

Made in Toronto, Canada Don't let the small size fool you, the Junior Acapulco Rocker is surprisingly comfortable up to 160 lbs. This junior version of our iconic Acapulco Chair is great for kids rooms, the backyard, trips to the park or to stylishly outfit smaller rooms & patios. Note: Chrome and copper frame finishes are suitable for indoor use only. Sit back, relax and sink in. Innit offers up modern, Mexican-inspired woven seating for indoors and out. Supremely comfortable, durable and sourced and made in North America, Innit was founded by Paul Yacht who started working in design in Toronto's film industry as a set decorator. In 2002, a slowed industry gave him the push to move to Puerto Escondido, Mexico to follow a lifelong dream of learning how to surf and living easy on the beach. He opened a small bookstore/surf-shop/bar/cinema on this surf-beach and used chairs similar to Innit's signature chairs as the cinema seating. These chairs would ultimately inspire the Innit Collection of indoor/outdoor chairs and rockers. The decision to use these types of chairs for cinema seating was obvious. They are cool, comfortable, unique and easy to keep clean. After receiving inquiries about the chairs from guests from all over the world, Yacht decided to perfect the designs, polish them up and export them to Canada and the USA. And that was the beginning of Innit: comfortable, casual, durable and stylish Mexican-inspired designs. All Innit pieces are suitable for high-heat and extremely cold exteriors, so you can use them indoors or out. Steel frames are galvanized and then polyester powder coated to resist rust. Vinyl is phthalate free and treated to resist UV rays. And those siesta-inducing woven seats are woven in Toronto and Los Angeles. Get Innit. Color: Red.