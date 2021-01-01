From besa lighting
Juni 10 Outdoor Wall Sconce by Besa Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (JUNI10BL-WALL-BK)
Style and function combine in the Juni 10 Outdoor Wall Sconce. Mounted to the wall by an aluminum bracket with a sharp black finish, the shade of this modern wall sconce is made from glass and features a slim, cylindrical shape. Blown randomly through out the shade are charming, little bubbles that add depth and a pleasing detail to the fixture. When illuminated, light is caught by the bubble accents creating a pleasing and striking effect. This outdoor wall light provides diffused, accent light that is perfect by a door, on a patio, or lined on a wall next to a garden. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Black. Finish: Black