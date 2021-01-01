From original penguin
Original Penguin Jungle Print Button-Down Shirt
Smart and stylish, the Original Penguin Jungle Print Button-Down Shirt features a striking print and casual short sleeves, with a classic button-down collar to create a smart-casual that'll be perfect for your nights in the urban jungle. Heritage Fit - Heritage slim fit tapers at the chest, waist, and arms for a fitted finish. Button-down collar. Center box pleat at the straight back yoke. Short sleeves. Front left chest pocket. Shirttail hem. All-over print design. Materials: 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.