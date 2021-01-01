From robert abbey
June Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Gold (459B)
The June Table Lamp from Robert Abbey achieves a satisfying balance of both form and function in its design. Making up a quarter of the overall piece, the bulb shaped body curves out widely than subsides into the lamp shade. The fabric lampshade uses its conical shape to filter light downwards and produce an overall ambient light. The simplicity of the piece and the scope of its light lend it to favoring well over a range of end tables, nightstands, and cabinets. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Drum. Color: Gold.