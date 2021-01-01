From for love & lemons
For Love & Lemons June Mini Dress in Baby Blue. - size XS (also in S) For Love & Lemons June Mini Dress in Baby Blue. - size XS (also in S) Self: 92% silk 8% lurexLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Open back with button closureSheer puff sleeves . Chiffon overlay with fil coup detail. FORL-WD848. CD2327-SP21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn't follow trends, she makes them.