June Accent Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Turquoise - Finish: Blue - (EB91)

Advertisement
The June Accent Lamp by Robert Abbey has an aesthetic thats both natural and contemporary, making it a stylish and tasteful accent piece suitable for multiple settings. Its shade features a simple shape, made of Fabric and sloping downward to diffuse light with both precision and breadth. Below this simple shade is an elegant Ceramic frame, crafted into a rounded shape that bears a resemblance to a raindrop. The mixture of natural and modern influences makes this an appealingly tasteful table lamp. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Turquoise. Finish: Egg Blue Glazed Ceramic