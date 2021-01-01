June 1986 35 Years Perfection 35th Birthday Man Woman T-Shirt

This is a 35 year birthday gift for men, dad, grandpa, uncle, mum, dad, grandma, daughter, girls, aunt born in June 1986. Vintage June 1986 35th birthday men. Legendary since June 1986 t-shirt, vintage June 1986 t-shirt. Awesome gift for 35 years old man woman born in 1986. Legendary since June 1986 t-shirt. Vintage 1986 t-shirt, birthday 35 man woman. 35th birthday women men, 35 years decoration, 35th birthday 35 years men, June 1986 t-shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem