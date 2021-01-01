Junaynah Solid Semi-Sheer Tab Top Single Curtain Panel

Frame your windows in simple style with this single curtain panel. It's crafted from high-quality blend materials with a gently textured look and is awash in a muted, neutral hue. The design allows a bit of light to filter through, while still providing you with plenty of privacy, whether you're in the living room or the bedroom. There are also three ways to hang it: A pole pocket, hanging loops, and ring top are all options, depending on your preference. Curtain Color: Dark Ivory, Size per Panel: 50" x 84"