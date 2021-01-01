The Lacoste Jump Serve Lo Lace 0321 1 CFA sneaker achieves casual polish with a low-profile silhouette, smooth woven finish, and classic round toe. Lightly padded tongue and collar with lace-up closure offers a secure fit. Embroidered logo accent at the side panel, and breathable textile lining. OrthoLite cushioned insole provides long-lasting comfort. Sporty contrast midsole and textured rubber outsole with logo embossed at heel. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.