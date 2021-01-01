From gold flamingo
Julius 30" Table Lamp with USB
Advertisement
This 30" tall table lamp brings a sophisticated and functional design to your side table or nightstand. It's made from ceramic, and it's built on a round metal with a shiny, glam finish. The body features a teardrop-shaped silhouette with grooved accents from top to bottom for a textured look. This lamp is capped with a hardback drum shade in a crisp white finish that disperses light in multiple directions from a 150W bulb. It also has a convenient 3-way switch to effortlessly take you from day to night. But the best part? The built-in USB port makes sure your devices stay charged all night. Base Color: Green/Gold