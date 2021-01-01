Julius Caesar Quote - Veni Vidi Vici - Ancient Roman History T-Shirt

Julius Caesar is one of greatest generals and politicians in the history of Ancient Rome. Celebrate his military victories and triumphs with this cool Ancient Roman design. Great Roman Saturnalia gift for all who value strength and honor. Veni Vidi Vici! Ancient Rome Julius Caesar Latin quote design for historians, military history teachers, students, majors, and everyone interested in Ancient Roman history, Roman Empire, SPQR, and classical antiquity and the Greco-Roman world and mythology. Roma Invicta! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem