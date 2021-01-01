From york wallcoverings
Juliet Meeks Queen's Lace Wallpaper By York Wallcoverings in Orange
Designed by Juliet Meeks in collaboration with Anthropologie, this vintage-inspired motif brings a feminine flair to any room. About Juliet Meeks New Orleans-based artist Juliet Meeks has had a lifelong infatuation with pattern she is known for playful watercolor paintings with a penchant for vibrant florals and unexpected palettes. Drawn to the perfectly imperfect shapes found in nature, she effortlessly translates them to unique bedding, textiles, and home goods with her casual style, organic brushstrokes, and eye-catching hues. Make a statement with our assortment of vibrant, vintage-inspired wallpaper in a variety of patterns, colors, and styles. Whether used in an entire room, on an accent wall, or to showcase your favorite piece of furniture, wallpaper complements the unique aesthetic of your home decor, and invites warmth and whimsy into your home. About York Wallcoverings Recognized as America's oldest and most prolific wallpaper manufacturer, York Wallcoverings continues to produce from its historic 1895 location in the heart of Pennsylvania's Susquehanna Valley. The factory still operates its rare, turn-of-the-century presses to this day while utilizing modern, digitally innovative processes to create wallpaper designs both distinct in quality and craftsmanship. Need help choosing the right wallpaper for your home? Read our guide to transforming your walls - and your space.