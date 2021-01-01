Jennifer Taylor Jules 16 in. Dark Heathered Gray Linen Square Accent Footstool Ottoman

The Jules Footstool Collection by Jennifer Taylor Home is the perfect companion for lounging comfort in your home or office. This plush ottoman is accented with silver nail heads along each corner, and black feet to bring a chic accent anywhere it is used. This ottoman ideal choice for the bedside, home office desk, or other seating areas wherever you might need a little step or foot rest for ergonomic comfort. Available in a variety of inspired prints and colors, the Jules can complement any decor in your home. Color: Dark Heathered Gray Linen.