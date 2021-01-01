From prep & savour
Judith Wall Mounted Pot Rack
Specially designed for pots, pans, utensils, cookbooks, bakeware, plants, and other decorative items. The top grid shelf keeps cookware within reach on a flat surface and hooks keep utensils and other cookware hanging vertically for the customized organization. Hooks can be repositioned on the grid or rim in any pattern to fit needs. Great for everyday meal prep, hosting dinner parties, events, holiday gatherings, and more. Eliminates clutter frees cabinet space and protects against scratches. Saves time and hassle of searching through cabinets and countertops. Built-in shelf provides added cupboard space and plenty of room to store essentials. Space-saving oval shape frame provides easy access for tight spaces and convenience for limited storage. Great for condominiums, tiny apartments, studios, small kitchens, or anywhere with limited storage space. Suitable for various types of overhead storage. Install in kitchen, pantry, dining area for everyday cookware or bathroom for drying towels and toiletries. Also suitable for study, office, or walk-in closet. The sturdy center grid does double duty and functions as a shelf for books, baskets, toiletries, plants, and other household items.