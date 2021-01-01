Home Decorators Collection Judith Ivory 2 ft. x 4 ft. Indoor Area Rug

The Home Decorators Collection Haven Collection 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug is perfect for bringing your interior space together. This loomed rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a fade-resistant construction, ensuring that it will not lose its charm over time. It has an oriental motif, upgrading the feel of your home design with intricate patterning. Designed with ivory features, this rectangular rug adds to the pleasant and chic appearance of your room for an understated touch of elegance. It has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will effectively resist fading over time.