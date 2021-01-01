From dotted line
Judith 32 Oz. Food Storage Container
A practical and convenient size to meet your food storage needs. Tired of replacing, reusing, and losing your food storage containers? Look no further than this borosilicate food container. A clear container makes it easy to figure out what you stored inside without needing to remove the lid. Combining reliable borosilicate glass, this food storage container can be easily placed in the oven with the top off. The round shape stores comfortably in a fridge, freezer, and pantry. Easily pop on the lid when you want to later store it in the fridge or freezer. Beyond using the container for food storage, it’s also great for craft storage, 32-ounce capacity. Dishwasher safe. Item dimensions may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Color and finish may differ slightly due to the unique nature of the product. Props and accessories are not included. Oven safe with the top of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit/260 degrees Celsius.