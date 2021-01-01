Jubilant Creame and Beige Verona Abstract Geometric 8x10 Shag Area Rug R-1149A-810

Advertisement
Verona Abstract Geometric Shag Area RugShag Weave Of 1.18 InchesGripping Jute Fabric UndersideSoft High Density PolypropyleneDistinctive High-Low TextureStain Resistant / Easy To CleanNon-Shedding / Machine-Woven.Make a sophisticated statement with the Verona Abstract Geometric Area Rug. Patterned with an elegant modern design, Verona is a durable machine-woven polypropylene shag rug that offers wide-ranging support. Complete with a jute backing, distinctive two-tier pile, and a 1.18-inch shag design, Verona enhances traditional and contemporary modern decors while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a stylish intersecting pattern, this non-shedding area rug with a high-density weave and cozy feel is a perfect addition to the living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room or family room. Verona is a family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this carefree decor update for your home. Set Includes: One - Verona Abstract Geometric 8x10 Shag Area Rug