Jube LED Table Lamp by Vistosi - Color: Brown (JUBELT000P15OS-TBTRL341UL)

Vistosi introduces the Jube LED Table Lamp by Favaretto & Partners, a beautifully crafted blown glass fixture. The table lamp highlights two blown glass shades overlapping together to create an elegant and modern look for bedrooms and living rooms. The fixture offers customization with a variety of glass colors and sizes. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Color: Brown.