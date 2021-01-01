From sand & stable
Juan Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage
Advertisement
A versatile coffee table is an essential addition to any living room or den. Add a touch of farmhouse style and design to your home with this lift-top coffee table. This wood lift-top coffee table features a spacious top surface that lifts up and toward you to create a multifunctional space where you can work from your laptop or enjoy a delicious dinner -- all while relaxing from the seat of your own couch. Beneath the lift-top of this pop-up coffee table is a hidden storage area that is perfect for storing magazines and spare blankets. The lower open shelf provides you with additional storage space for items like stacks of books, knick-knacks, and organizing bins. This wood-top coffee table is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home and looks polished from any angle. Finished in Orchard Oak and detailed with attractive hardware, this coffee table with a lift-top is sure to stand out in your home.