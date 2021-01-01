From tuffy's
Tuffy's Jr Barnyard Horse Plush Dog Toy
Tuffy’s Jr Barnyard Horse Dog Toy is designed for small- and medium-sized pups who like to play a little “ruff”. This toy is reinforced with multiple layers of material, extra rows of stitching and has webbing on the outside edge to protect the seams during those exciting games of toss and fetch. Not only is this plush paw-fect for indoor fun, but since it floats, it also makes a great buddy for your pup to bring along to the pool, lake or beach! And to really get him excited, it has a squeaker that’s sewn inside a protective pouch to help keep him safe. While he enjoys playing with his new toy, you’ll love the fact that it’s machine washable, making cleaning easier, especially after a few days of outdoor play!