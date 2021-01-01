Manhattan Comfort Joy Series 2 Tone 6 Drawer Bedroom Dresser, Off-White

Create a unique Bedroom look with the mid-century modern inspired 6 drawer wide Bedroom dresser, the unique 2 tone color design can blend well with a variety of decors while the large 6 drawers provide a large space to store and organize your clothing The modern Bedroom dresser measures 59.06 in. Length, 32.48 in. Height. 18.5 in. Depth. Weighs 131.17 lbs. Requires assembly This modern 6-drawer dresser cabinet is made with high-quality mdp/ MDF materials and Sturdy metal legs The internal drawers each Measure 25.98 L x 15.15 D x 3.14 H with a weight capacity of 11 lbs. Built with 6 full extension drawers with sleek chrome handles