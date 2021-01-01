From henckels
Henckels Joy 45-pc 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set
Advertisement
Henckels International makes essential kitchen tools every home chef needs. With HI Flatware, this trusted brand brings over 120 years of cutlery expertise to the world of flatware. Each piece is fabricated from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel for optimal corrosion resistance with a luster finish.The flatware features carefully polished surfaces and edges which both look and feel good. As one would expect from a longstanding cutlery company, the knives offer superior cutting precision. Produced in compliance with Henckels International's strict quality standards, each spoon, knife, and fork offers everyday durability. Easy to care for, the dishwasher safe flatware will beautify your tabletop for many years to come.Joy features a satin finish on the each handle contrasted by mirror circular detailed accents. Perfect for any dining occasion.