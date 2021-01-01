Orange Circle Studio Journals and Planners - White 'Plant Addict' 17-Month 2022 Pocket Planner

White 'Plant Addict' 17-Month 2022 Pocket Planner. Make sure you begin the coming year feeling fresh and organized via this versatile pocket planner that comes with extra calendar pages for the current year so you can get started early. Graphic text (cover): Plant addict. Monthly planner. August 2021 to December 2022.Graphic text (inside): (Calendar-related text including months, days, descriptions and U.S. holidays).August 2021 to December 20224.5'' W x 6.5'' H x 0.16'' DPaperSaddle-stitched / 65 pagesImported