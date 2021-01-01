From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Jourdanton 3-Light Brushed Nickel Pendant Lighting
The Sea Gull Lighting Jourdanton 3-Light indoor pendant in brushed nickel supplies ample lighting for your daily needs, while adding a layer of today's style to your home's decor. The Jourdanton lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting features perforated metal outer shades with a classic Ogee design detail surrounding faux silk inner shades. Frosted glass diffusers evenly distribute the light, and the versatile Brushed Nickel finish highlights the transitional design. The collection is offered in a Brushed Nickel finish includes a 4-light Island pendant, a 3-light pendant, a 1-light mini-pendant, and a 2-light semi-flush mount that can convert into a lighting pendant. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available.