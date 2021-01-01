HomeRoots Josephine Blue Solid Color 14 in. x 22 in. Throw Pillow Cover (Set of 2)

Easily update and refresh your home with luxurious and beautiful Velvet Navy Blue. Decorative Throw Pillow Cover. Instant upgrade of any space is possible with decorative throw pillow covers made with durable and soft velvet fabric. Distinct and beautiful colors will add hue and style to any room. Binding around the edges gives High-quality luxurious feel and distinctive look. Hidden zipper closure provides a clean and seamless look all the way around. 100% Polyester Velvet with very soft and luxurious hand feel. Our fabrics are dyed with OEKO-TEX. Standard 100 certified products without any harmful substances. 14 in. x 21 in. (36 cm x 55 cm) 2-Pieces in Set Hidden zipper closure. Beautiful distinctive color selection. Inserts are not included, can be purchased separately. Machine Wash Cold Separately, Gently Cycle Only, No Bleach, Do Not Tumble Dry, Do Not Iron.