HomeRoots Josephine Multi-Colored Animal Print Cotton 18 in. x 18 in. Throw Pillow, Brownsville Chocolate & White

Get the incredible feel and touch of our luxury fur pillow, designed to satisfy your indulgence. This faux fur collection is beautifully crafted from the best spun sheepskin strands to reflect the tenderness, natural weight and spectrum of colors of a real fur. Catch the warmth, comfort and love this masterpiece offers as you dress your couch or bed with this luxury that brings stunning look and enduring style to any space. - Available in different colors - Made with 100% animal free fibers, an acrylic textile lush fiber - Machine washable in cold temperature - Line dryable - Keep away from heat - Non- bleachable - No iron - Insert included - Hypo-allergenic - Brownsville chocolate and white faux fur. Color: Brownsville Chocolate & White.