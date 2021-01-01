From homeroots
HomeRoots Josephine White Animal Print 12 in. x 20 in. Polyester Throw Pillow (Set of 2)
Our luxury faux fur collection is the composition of fluffy pillows that are skillfully knitted from the finest spun strands. They astonishingly depict the spectrum of color, natural sheen and density, typical of genuine fur. Our gorgeous sheepskin faux pillows have become the favorite of many because of their decadent feel and sumptuous softness. Whether on the couch or bed, our pillows are always a perfect blend with the ambience of any room. Important note: because our pillows are shipped vacuum-sealed they need to be unpacked and shaken out to obtain their natural stuffed shape Made from Acrylic Plush 100% Animal-Free Double sided Lush, soft pile Polyfil interior Machine tufted Knife edge closure Durable construction and enduring design Rectangular shape is perfect for layering with other pillows (Set of 2) pillows so you can accent multiple seats Faux fur adds luxury and style with zero animal cruelty Machine wash cold water, line dry, no heat, no bleach, no iron. Color: White.