From homeroots
HomeRoots Josephine 2-Piece 20-in x 12-in Orange Cowhide Indoor Decorative Pillow | 317112
Advertisement
Spice up the decor in your room with our cowhide pillow, designed with the essence of luxury. This pillow is made only from the finest Indian cowhide renowned for high-quality texture and depth of color. Our skilled craftsmen ensure each panel is carefully chosen and hand-cut as well as hand-stitched to showcase rich color and distinction. The charming piece features a concealed zipper closure that creates a stunning visual vibes and also allowing the cover for easy removal for cleaning. Our pillow comes with natural smoothness and softness that will ooze luxury, style and warmth in any home. 100% natural Indian cowhide Soft microsuede backing Naturally soft and smooth pile Polyfil insert Hidden zipper closure - Hand tufted Durable construction and enduring design Rectangular shape is perfect for layering with other pillows Set of 2 pillows so you can accent multiple seats Since this is a naturally made product, size and/or color may vary slightly Professional dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the integrity of the product as dyed colors may bleed. HomeRoots Josephine 2-Piece 20-in x 12-in Orange Cowhide Indoor Decorative Pillow | 317112